Karen Sue Bryan, 50, of Frederick, Md., passed away, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Doey's House, Hagerstown, Md. Born, March 2, 1970, in Baltimore, Md. she was the daughter of William Cook, Sr. of Moorefield, W.Va. and Carolyn Virts of Harpers Ferry, W.Va. Karen had worked as a taxi cab driver for Yellow Cab in Frederick.



In addition to her parents she also is survived by her step father, Leslie P. Virts; step mother, Mary (Clem) Cook; one daughter, Casandra Cook and one sister, Bonnie Cook. Karen was preceded in death by one brother, William Cook, Jr. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Rest Haven Funeral Home, Hagerstown is assisting the family with the arrangements.



