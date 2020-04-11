Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Edwards


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Edwards Obituary
Karen M. Edwards, 65, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her residence.

Born on July 25, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie Edwards.

Karen enjoyed cooking, especially baking; but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are three sisters: Cindy Mattera Edwards of Mt Airy, Lori Corso and husband Jim of Monrovia and Bobbi Edwards of Mt. Airy; two nephews: Jim Corso, Jr, and wife Carrie and Kenny Corso; two great nephews: AJ and Vince Corso; and a great niece, Rayna Corso. Karen will also be remembered by a special friend, Mary Davis.

A celebration of Karen's life will take place at a later date. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 11350 McCormack Rd., Suite 100EP3, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -