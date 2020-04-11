|
Karen M. Edwards, 65, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her residence.
Born on July 25, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie Edwards.
Karen enjoyed cooking, especially baking; but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are three sisters: Cindy Mattera Edwards of Mt Airy, Lori Corso and husband Jim of Monrovia and Bobbi Edwards of Mt. Airy; two nephews: Jim Corso, Jr, and wife Carrie and Kenny Corso; two great nephews: AJ and Vince Corso; and a great niece, Rayna Corso. Karen will also be remembered by a special friend, Mary Davis.
A celebration of Karen's life will take place at a later date. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 11350 McCormack Rd., Suite 100EP3, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020