Karen Fay Draper , 63 Nov 14, 1956 - Feb 27, 2020 Karen Fay Draper, 63, of Foxville, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Betty (Kuhn) Draper and brothers Dale and Bobby.
She is survived by her brothers Larry, Denny, Doug, Randy, and Terry, and her sister Kelli Maze. She is also survived by her special niece and nephew Morgan and Brad Maze, for whom she was their biggest cheerleader. Karen will also be remembered by her friends Andrea Campbell and Kathy Draper with whom she shared many precious moments.
Karen was a woman full of virtue, kindness, generosity, and love. She will be fondly remembered by friends, family, and anyone that knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Karen's memory on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11am at J.L. Davis Funeral Home in Smithsburg. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Legacy Gift Program at Johns Hopkins: http://pathology.jhu.edu/RapidAutopsy/donate.cfm.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020