Mrs. Karen Ann Larman, 66, of Gaithersburg, passed away on April 12, 2020 at Montgomery MedStar Hospital in Olney due to complications from COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Robert Larman, who passed in July, 2009.
Born Nov. 12, 1953 in Washington, DC, Karen was the daughter of the late Frank E., Sr. and Carmen Raum. She is survived by two children, Joey Larman & wife Susana, and Tammy Hardy; brothers, Frank E. Raum, Jr., Wayne Raum & wife Krista, and John Raum & wife Patricia; four grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her loving husband, Karen was preceded in death by a brother, Martin Raum, and her son-in-law, Tim Hardy.
A celebration of Karen's life will take place at a later date. In remembrance of her love for animals, donations in Karen's memory may be made to any ASPCA.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020