Karen Leigh Jocius, 73, of Gettysburg, PA, died Wednesday, October 28 in the care of Hospice at Frederick Health. She was the wife of Harry R. Sanders III.



Born Aug. 1, 1947 in Waynesboro, VA, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Lewis Bean and Mary Ann Trieschmann Bean.



Karen retired from ManTech as a Program Manager. She held program management roles with Harris, AceComm, Anstec, Denro, and Litton managing many VA, DOD and FAA programs. She started her career as an engineering prototype technician, prototype assembler, and assembler with GTCO and Frederick Electronics, and Rabinow Engineering. Karen graduated from Frederick Community College.



She took great joy in her Gordon Setters, art, photography, birds, needlework, growing peonies and irises.



Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters Maria Lynne Boyce and husband Charles, Jeanna Kay Ramsburg, sons Forrest Craig Hoffmaster and wife Michelle Moskowitz, Aaron Blaine Hoffmaster, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Sally Ann Gardner and brother Wesley Louis Bean.



In observance with Karen's wishes there will be no memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702, or the animal rescue organization of your choosing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store