Karen R. Durbin, 48, of Frederick passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Frederick Health in Frederick, MD. She was born in Baltimore City on December 8, 1971 and was the loving mother of three children Megan 22, Jason 18, and the late Jeffrey. Karen was the daughter of Charlotte Jones Weber and the late Richard G. Weber.



Karen graduated from Mount Hebron High School in Ellicott City, MD. After high school, Karen attended Villa Julie College in Owings Mill for court reporting. Karen worked as a town Clerk for the Mayor of New Market, MD for the past 14 years. In Karen's early years, she grew up riding and showing horses on the AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association) circuit. Karen also enjoyed boating, skiing, camping, amusement parks,going to the beach and anywhere that was outside under the sun, shopping, cruises, and her love for shopping for Jewelry in the islands. She enjoyed and always looked forward to being around her family and extended families. Another thing Karen enjoyed was always being able to attend and watch her children play sports.



Karen was always known to have a smile on her face, no matter of the challenges she faced. Her laugh was contagious and could brighten up the darkest of rooms. Her personality was like no other!



Amemorial service will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 10am at Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon, MD 21765. Inurnment will be held at later date at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick MD. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, MD.



