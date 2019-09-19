|
Karen (Moss) Reifsnider, 68, of Frederick, MD passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born July 31, 1951 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Edward F. and Hazel (Butts) Moss. She was the wife of the late Charles D. Reifsnider. They were married for 33 years. Charlie passed in October of 2018.
Karen was a graduate of Middletown High School, class of '69. She received an Associate in Arts degree in Accounting from Frederick Community College in 1971. During her career, she served as an accountant in the hotel and hospitality industry, 30 of those years with the Holiday Inn in Frederick. Karen enjoyed crafts, writing poetry, and drawing pencil sketches of local scenes. She also greatly enjoyed participating in Online Karaoke.
Surviving are her brothers, Ronald L. Moss and wife Faye of Middletown, and Philip W. Moss and wife Sheila of Mt. Airy; sister, Mary Moss Semler of Virginia Beach, VA; brother-in-law, Clark Reifsnider and wife Marion of Florence, SC; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Ernest F. Moss, in 1947.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD with the Rev. James Moss, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Westminster Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701 or to the Mental Health Association of Frederick County, 226 Jefferson St., Frederick, MD 21701.
The family wishes to thank the medical professionals at Frederick Memorial Hospital, especially the ICU staff, for their care and support during Karen's hospitalization. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019