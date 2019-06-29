Karin Isabel Westcoat , 74 Dec 26, 1944 - Jun 26, 2019 Karin Isabel Westcoat , 74 Dec 26, 1944 - Jun 26, 2019 Karin Isabel Westcoat, 74, of Inwood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.



Born Tuesday, December 26, 1944 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Clive Francis Possinger, Sr. and the late Dorothy Isabel (Bullock) Possinger.



She graduated from Montgomery Blair High School. She was a school bus driver with Montgomery County Public Schools, retiring in 2003. Beyond the love for her family and friends, she adored animals, enjoyed gardening , and had immense passion for travel.



She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Lambert and her husband Dave and son, Lonnie Gilbreath and wife Tammy; step-children, Virginia Westcoat and her husband Scott Strickler and William Westcoat, III; two brothers, Clive F. Possinger, II and Paul Possinger; grandchildren, Chadwick Lambert and Shelby Lambert; and great-grandsons, Matthew and Declan.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Charles Westcoat, II.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.



Interment immediately following at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD.



Following the interment a celebration to commemorate her life, will be held at Summerland Manor Community Center, 190 Sunbrook Lane, Hagerstown, MD.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, New York Office 155 East 55th. Street, Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022, or your local Humane Society.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 29 to June 30, 2019