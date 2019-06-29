Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
Resources
More Obituaries for Karin Westcoat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karin Isabel Westcoat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karin Isabel Westcoat Obituary
Karin Isabel Westcoat , 74 Dec 26, 1944 - Jun 26, 2019 Karin Isabel Westcoat , 74 Dec 26, 1944 - Jun 26, 2019 Karin Isabel Westcoat, 74, of Inwood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.

Born Tuesday, December 26, 1944 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Clive Francis Possinger, Sr. and the late Dorothy Isabel (Bullock) Possinger.

She graduated from Montgomery Blair High School. She was a school bus driver with Montgomery County Public Schools, retiring in 2003. Beyond the love for her family and friends, she adored animals, enjoyed gardening , and had immense passion for travel.

She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Lambert and her husband Dave and son, Lonnie Gilbreath and wife Tammy; step-children, Virginia Westcoat and her husband Scott Strickler and William Westcoat, III; two brothers, Clive F. Possinger, II and Paul Possinger; grandchildren, Chadwick Lambert and Shelby Lambert; and great-grandsons, Matthew and Declan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Charles Westcoat, II.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.

Interment immediately following at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD.

Following the interment a celebration to commemorate her life, will be held at Summerland Manor Community Center, 190 Sunbrook Lane, Hagerstown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, New York Office 155 East 55th. Street, Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022, or your local Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now