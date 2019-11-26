|
Kasey Nicole Grimes, 32, of Monrovia Maryland, is soaring free now. She went home to be one of God's angels on November 24, 2019.
Kasey grew up in Thurmont, Maryland and later lived in Frederick and Monrovia with her boyfriend Kyle Coleman and his loving family. The happiest part of life for Kasey was her son Kolten whom she adored.
Kasey had a big heart and truly cared for others; which was evident in the fulfillment she got from taking care of those who needed her for in-home healthcare. She also enjoyed making jewelry and crafts and recently developed a passion for working in the skin care field. Kasey struggled to find what she needed here on Earth, and even though her loving heart will be missed by many, the family is comforted in knowing that she is now at peace and will struggle no more.
She is survived by her parents Sandy and Kenny Grimes, brother Chris Main (and wife Nyssa), son Kolten Coleman and boyfriend Kyle Coleman, grandfather Don Blumenauer (Pippy), many relatives in both families, and her best pal, her dog Maci.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at Resthaven Memorial Chapel, Frederick Maryland, Sunday, December 1, 2019 11:00am - 1:00pm with a memorial service at 12:30pm.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019