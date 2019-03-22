Katharine Elizabeth Myers Stauffer, 98 of Walkersville, Maryland passed away March 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late William Z. Stauffer. They were married October 17, 1942.



Born June 21, 1920 to George Ferdinand Myers and Mary Cramer Myers.



Katharine was a graduate of Walkersville High School and the The Visitation Academy of Frederick, and a student of voice at Hood College for several years. She sang for many weddings, churches, and social events of service clubs. Before her retirement July 1, 1985, she was employed by the Potomac Edison Company as the secretary to the Eastern Division Manager. She also enjoyed working for the food bank and campaigning on behalf of many projects.



She was a member of the Glade United Church Of Christ Walkersville, Maryland, and had served her church in many capacities.



The last of her immediate family, she was predeceased by sister, Hattie M. Mainhart in 1968 and Charlotte M. Taylor in 1994.



She was a devoted aunt and will be lovingly remembered by niece, Sue M. Stine and husband Michael; nephew, John F. Mainhart; as well as grandchildren; Michael and wife, Julie, Joshua and wife, Lauren, Lara Stine, Christina Roppolo and husband, Rich, and Lindsey Hulon and husband, Patrick; great grandchildren, Brianna, Ashleigh, Kylie, and Richard Roppolo, Gavin and Owen Stine, Hattie and Mila Stine; other loving nieces, Helen M. Esworthy and husband, Artie, Jr., Virginia A. Andrews and husband, John, Joan Naney, Susan Dallas and husband,William, loving nephews, Ralph Feaga and wife, Marjorie, Robert Feaga and wife, Mary, and Scott W. Stauffer.



She is survived by sister-in-laws' Catherine S. Feaga, Frederick, MD., and Margaret S. Naney, St. Michaels, MD.



She will be remembered by her lifelong friends, Bernadine and Ellwood Hummer.



She also wished to express her thanks to Judy Beall for her care- giving and friendship.



A Memorial Service will be held at Glade United Church of Christ, 21 Fulton Avenue Walkersville, MD 21793 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



Those desiring, may make contributions to: ,501 St. Judes Place



Attn: Tribute Programs Memphis, TN 38105 or Glade United Church Improvement Fund, PO Box 236, 21 Fulton Ave.



Walkersville, MD 21793.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneral.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019