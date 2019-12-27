|
|
Katherine Ann Zinkhan, 82, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving sister and husband.
Born on December 10, 1937, in Hagerstown, MD., she was the daughter of the late Richard A. Stouffer and Gertrude M. (Long) Stouffer.
She graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1954.
She was the loving wife of George Zinkhan, III her husband of 45 years of marriage.
She retired in 2000 from Citizen Nursing Home. She was of the Christian Faith, Mountain View Ministries. She began and was in charge of the Wall Hangings at the church and took part in prayer groups. She was also a Farm Bureau Member, Brethren First Friday Night Fellow and AARP. She always loved the outside and sitting on the porch. She enjoyed going to her friend's place near Hagerstown to sit by the creek and have a hot fire going for a cookout. She loved to plant flower seeds for the butterflies. She even would get on her JD tractor to mow and have the snowblower on in winter to help her friends/neighbors to clear their sidewalks and driveways. She also enjoyed to be on her computer and going to Mountain Gate, Bob Evans and many other places. The family will forever be grateful to Rev. Jeff Shaw, Rev. Warren Rice, Rev. Linda Lambert, Rev. JoAnn Gaver; the doctors, nurses, ICU at Frederick Memorial Hospital, York Hospital and MedStar Washington Hospital; the OT/PT and nurses from the Frederick Memorial Home Care Groups; Lorien (Taneytown) Wellness Rehab, Nurses and GNA's.
In addition to her husband, George, she is survived by her sister, Jean Taylor, Hagerstown; nephew, Jamie Taylor and his wife, Wendy and their children, Haileigh and Malerie; aunt, Elizabeth Long and several cousins.
A celebration of Katherine's life will take place at Mountain View Ministries, 103 Apples Church Road, Thurmont, Maryland on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am. Rev. Jeff Shaw will officiate. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019