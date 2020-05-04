Katherine "Jean" Cradlin, 91, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on May 1, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms. She was the wife of James Nelson "Jack" Cradlin for almost 70 years.
Born on October 23, 1928 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. Ashdown and Katherine A. (Kahlert) Ashdown. Jean graduated with her Bachelor's Degree from the George Washington University. She enjoyed cross stitching, baking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband Jack, she is survived by her children, Steven Cradlin (Susanne), David Cradlin (Leslie) and Susan Cradlin-Klosky (Terry); daughter-in-law, Colleen Cradlin; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Cradlin.
The family will hold a private service.
Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Homewood Benevolent Fund, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020.