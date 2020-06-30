Katherine Gosnell
Katherine Arnold Gosnell, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the

home of friends in Virginia. She was the wife of the late Thomas Altman

Gosnell, who passed away on January 11, 2018.

Born in Leesburg, VA, on September 18, 1929, to Richard Yakey and Nita

Hickman Arnold. She was raised on a farm near Lovettsville.

She graduated from Lovettsville High School and a member of the Bethel

Lutheran Church, Lovettsville, VA.

After graduating she rented a room in Frederick, MD, and was employed

by Potomac Edison Power Company. While waiting for her sister to

graduate, so the family could move to Frederick, she traveled, by train,

home for the weekends. She lived in the same house, more than 50 years,

until her health began to fail. She lived with friends in Virginia.

While living in Fredrick, she retired from the Power Co to become the

caregiver for her Grandmother Hickman and her mother Nita Arnold.

She was predeceased by her sister Anne Dutrow, on November 15, 2018.

She was very grateful for all the love, support and help by her neighbors

in Frederick, and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 on July 3, 2020, in the Union Cemetery,

Lovettsville, VA.

The Rev. Andreas Armstrong, will officiate. Arrangements were made

by Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville, VA.

In liew of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to

Lovettsville Union Cemetary Company, P.O. Box 146, Lovettsville, Va. 20180

or Capital Caring Hospice, 24419 Millstream Dr., Aldie, VA 20105

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
