The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Marker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Marker


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Marker Obituary
Katherine Elizabeth Marker, 93, Middletown died Wednesday Janaury 8, 2020 at Tranquility of Fredericktowne. She was the wife of C. Austin Marker.

Born in Middletown on January 6, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Earl and Mary Slifer Joy. She owned and operated Joy's Hair Fashions in Middletown until her retirement and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown.

Surviving, besides her husband are one daughter Katrina Joy Howard of Sabillasville, one grandson Leif Eric Howard of Missouli, Montana and a special friend Carla Palamone of Sabillasville

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Download Now