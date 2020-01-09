|
Katherine Elizabeth Marker, 93, Middletown died Wednesday Janaury 8, 2020 at Tranquility of Fredericktowne. She was the wife of C. Austin Marker.
Born in Middletown on January 6, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Earl and Mary Slifer Joy. She owned and operated Joy's Hair Fashions in Middletown until her retirement and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown.
Surviving, besides her husband are one daughter Katrina Joy Howard of Sabillasville, one grandson Leif Eric Howard of Missouli, Montana and a special friend Carla Palamone of Sabillasville
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
