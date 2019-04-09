Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Mattingly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Mattingly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine Mattingly Obituary
Mrs. Katherine D. Mattingly, 67, of Frederick, passed away on April 9, 2019. She was the wife of Marion Mattingly, her husband of 40 years. Born in Washington, DC, Katherine was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth DeLance. She worked for the Census Bureau as a specialist in Worker's Compensation and Safety. In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Mattingly is survived by four children, Don Hott (Vicki), Kimberly Hott, John Mattingly (Jessica), and stepdaughter Abbey Vick; a sister, Jane Marchioli (Carmine); three grandchildren, Joseph, Juliet, and Jenna; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (www.kidney.org) and/or the ().
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now