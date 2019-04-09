|
Mrs. Katherine D. Mattingly, 67, of Frederick, passed away on April 9, 2019. She was the wife of Marion Mattingly, her husband of 40 years. Born in Washington, DC, Katherine was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth DeLance. She worked for the Census Bureau as a specialist in Worker's Compensation and Safety. In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Mattingly is survived by four children, Don Hott (Vicki), Kimberly Hott, John Mattingly (Jessica), and stepdaughter Abbey Vick; a sister, Jane Marchioli (Carmine); three grandchildren, Joseph, Juliet, and Jenna; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (www.kidney.org) and/or the ().
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019