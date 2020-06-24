Kathleen Burdette

Kathleen Mae Burdette went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020 at her home.
On March 2, 1961 in Bethesda, Maryland, she was born to Madeline "Patsy" (Fisher) Zeigler and the late Charles Othe Early Sr. Kathy was a member and attendee of the Sharpsburg Bible Church. Kathy retired from McDonalds in Myersville, Maryland. In her spare time, she loved to be outdoors working and tending to her vegetable gardens.
In addition to her mother, Kathy is survived by her son, Scott Burdette; brothers, Mark Neal and family, Charles Early and family, Wayne Neal and family, Robert Zeigler and family; sister, Beverly Grossnickle and family. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be missed by many of the friends she dearly loved.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Zeigler.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, MD 21713.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Harmony Brethren Church Cemetery in Myersville, Maryland. Following the interment, friends are invited to join the family for a time of fellowship at the Sharpsburg Bible Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of NIH by visiting the website www.friendsatNIH.org or by phone at 301-402-0193.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.baststaufferfuneralhome.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.