Obituary Condolences Flowers Kathleen Burrier of Walkersville passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Kline Hospice House after a short illness. She was born on May 5, 1923 in Frederick County, Maryland to Guy and Grace (Humm) Albaugh.



She attended Frederick High School, and studied and worked briefly at Frederick Emergency Hosp. (now Frederick Memorial Hosp.) before marrying Paul Burrier on May 1, 1945. After her children went to school, she worked part time at Walkersville High School in the cafeteria. She enjoyed being in the Coca Cola family (where Paul was employed), helping with Walkersville Fire Company and Glade United Church events. She was a longtime member of Glade United Church of Christ in Walkersville, and before her marriage, she was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Church of Christ, Mt. Pleasant, MD. She was also a member of the Walkersville Vol. Rescue Company. She loved her family and was always at all their events. In the last year and a half, she loved going to Daybreak Adult Care 2 or 3 times a week. And she was always ready to go get her manicure and pedicure. She was a frequent customer at Barbara Fritchie and was heartbroken when the restaurant closed. Her favorite was their crab cake. She loved eating her White Castle cheeseburgers and have the real thing (Coca-Cola). Wine was always a favorite also. She was a great photographer that loved to share pictures with all.



Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Wayne Bruchey, son, Steve Burrier, granddaughter and her husband, Angie and Matt Brown, and her lovingly great-granddaughter, Lily Brown. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great great nieces and great great nephews also survive. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul on January 29, 1998, her parents, her two sisters, Eloise Reeser and her husband Donald, Margaret Smith and her husband Reno, and her brother Tom Albaugh and his wife June, and many brothers in law, and sisters in law, and friends, especially her coffee drinking partner, Nancy Anderson, and her longtime friend, Shirley Eader.



Many thanks to Hospice of Frederick County, especially Michelle, Ricki, Lindsay, Kathy, and to the staff at Kline Hospice House. What exceptional people.



Family will receive friends at The Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Ave., Walkersville on Tuesday, May 28th from 5:00-8:00 pm.



Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 29th at 11:00am at Glade United Church of Christ, 21 Fulton Ave., Walkersville, MD with Rev. Tim May and Rev. Guy S. Johnson officiating.



Interment will be at Glade Cemetery, Walkersville.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Daybreak Adult Day Services, 7819 Rocky Springs Rd., Frederick, MD 21702.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on May 24, 2019