Kathleen ("Kay") M. Coffin (Aitken) a resident of Crestwood Village, Frederick has passed away at the age of 94 on March 1, 2019. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. Her husband William ("Bill") P. Coffin predeceased her in 2000. They were married in 1944 and remained happily together for 56 years. A devout Catholic all of her life, Kathleen was active in St. Joseph of Carrolton Manor parish since relocating to Frederick in 1989. Kathleen was born in Brooklyn, NY and was the oldest of her four siblings. Shortly after marrying Bill, they moved to Malvern, NY (Long Island) where she and Bill raised their family. Kathleen leaves behind her three children: William M. Coffin (wife Patricia) of Silver Spring, MD. Robert J. Coffin (wife Cindy) of Clermont, FL, and Kathleen M. Warner (husband Bradley) of New Market, MD. Kathleen was grandmother to six; Bill, Marybeth, Trish, Andrew, Elizabeth and Matthew. She was also great-grandmother to seven. Her niece and nephews loved their "Aunt Kay" as she was the matriarch of the Aitken family. There will be no visitation. The family will welcome visitors at St. Joseph on Carrolton Manor in Buckeystown, MD on Tuesday, March 5, beginning at 10:00am followed by Mass at 11:00am. Interment will take place at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kathleen's name to the Christopher's at www.christophers.org/donate. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019