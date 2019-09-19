|
|
Kathleen Holter, 77, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on September 17, 2019, at Carroll County Hospice, Inc. in Westminster, MD.
Born on January 29, 1942, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Margaret and Herbert Maurice Smith.
Kathleen was a 1960 graduate of St. John's at Prospect High School. She was an employee of the Frederick County Public School System when she retired. Kathleen was a member of St. Joseph-on-Carrolloton Manor Catholic Church in Frederick.
Our family would like to express what an honor, privilege and joy it was to have such a beautiful spirit grace our family. Her love for God and her family were truly endless. Our loss is a little less knowing that she can now rest in peace with dad and that her light will be shining down on us from heaven. We will forever miss you Mom. We love you.
She is survived by her children Joseph Holter and wife Paige, Pam Barger and husband Steve, Julie Jackson and husband Craig, and Pete Holter and wife Rebecca; her grandchildren Samantha Holter, Katie Holter, Shane Barger, Casey Douglas, Cole Barger, Jess Barger, Christina Jackson, Makayla Jackson, John Jackson, Roman Holter, John Holter, Luke Holter and Samuel Holter; her great grandchildren Nate Barger, Luke Barger, Colin Barger and James Douglas; and her siblings Patricia Waters, Joseph Smith, Rita McKendrick, Peggy Tregoning and Leo Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Edward Holter and her daughter Teresa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road in Frederick, MD on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 am. Fr. J. Collin Poston will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to either the , Western Maryland Chapter 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD, 21702, or to Carroll County Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD, 21157.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019