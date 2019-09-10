|
Kathleen Ann (Quick) Hummel, 58, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Robert Lee Hummel, Sr. for 35 years.
Born on December 13, 1960, in Newfane, NY, she was the daughter of Mae Marie (Quick) Donovan of Newfane, NY and the late Milton Edward Quick.
Kathleen was a 1979 graduate of Wilson Central High School in Wilson, NY, She also attended Niagara County Community College in Sanborn, NY. Kathleen was an LPN for Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, MD for over 30 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitching and word puzzles.
In addition to her husband and mother she is survived by her children Robert Lee Hummel, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Hummel; four brothers Joseph Edward Quick, Clifford Henry Quick, David Stanley Quick and Robert James Quick, as well as numerous nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD. Rev. Keith Boisvert will officiate.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, MD.
