Kathleen V. Naille, 94, of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of Ralph B. Naille who preceded her in death in 1998.
Born in Wolfsville, on April 23, 1925, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Edna Froushour Bussard. Surviving is son John L. Naille of Jefferson and significant other, Sharon Howard; grandchildren, Chad Todd Naille, Angelia Newton, Christopher Naille, and Stacy Naille; great-granddaughter Cheyanne Newton; one brother Paul and Val Jean Bussard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son Richard L. Naille in 2005.
She worked at Sagners Sewing Factory till it closed in 1974 and then went to Frederick Trading Company in the claims and credit department till she retired in 1990 along with her husband. Kathleen was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Myersville, MD.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6 from St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 400 Main Street, Myersville, MD 21773.
Interment will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020