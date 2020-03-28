|
Kathleen "Katie" Ward Lehan, , of Middletown, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Born on March 4, 1986, she was the daughter of John Lee Ward and Pamela Jean (Dunwoodie) Ward.
She attended Barnesville School of Arts and Science (2000) and Urbana High School, Class of 2004.
She was a proud graduate of Salisbury State University in 2008 with a degree in Psychology.
Katie loved horses and was involved in 4H, Frederick Pony Club, NMMVH (New Market Middletown Valley Hounds) and her "Mother's group." Katie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a devoted and loving mother to her son.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her beloved son; brother, John Lee Ward, III; grandfather, John L. Ward, Sr. and his wife, Marlene, maternal grandfather, Ronald Dunwoodie and his wife, Pat; sister in law, Kimberly Rhodes, nieces, Mackenzie, Kayleigh and Alexa; aunts and uncles, Debbie and Rick Butler, Rick and Diane Dunwoodie, Sandy Dunwoodie, Peggy McCullough, Todd Dunwoodie; cousins, Dennis and Susan Dunwoodie, Chris and Becky Jonassaint, Taylor and Jack Butler.
She is also survived by her extended family in Salisbury and many loving friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Barbara Ward and Nancy Dunwoodie.
A celebration of Katie's life will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up in memory of Katie for her son, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/katie-lehan-memorial-fund/donate.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020