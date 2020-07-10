Kathryn Ardell Pratesi, age 99, formerly of Mount Airy and most recently of Bethany Living and Country Meadows of Frederick, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was wife of the late Gus A. Pratesi.



Born May 29, 1921, in Mount Airy and was a daughter of the late James and Mildred Molesworth



Murphy. Surviving her is a daughter Linda Jean Clay and her husband Jimmy of Damascus; a brother Wendell L Murphy and Wife Sue of Mount Airy; a granddaughter Kathy Rickerd and husband Kevin of Thurmont; three great grandchildren: Brayden, Bryce, Emerson and two step grandchildren Logan & Zoe Rickard; also survived by two special nieces Connie Shook of Frederick, and Sue Bacher of Florida and many other nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by 3 sisters and one brother.



We would like to thank the staff of Country Meadows and Bethany Living for their wonderful care of our Mother and grandmothers. Due to covid 19 restrictions services will be private and for family only. All attending will be required to wear a mask.



In lieu of flowers please make donations in Kathryn's name to Hospice of Frederick County



1 Frederick Health Way, Post Office Box 1799, Frederick, Maryland 21702



Arrangements by Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, Damascus, Maryland 20872.



