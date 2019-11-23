|
Kathryn W. "Kathy" Fenimore, 72, of Walkersville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Born on December 24, 1946, in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Doris J. Weyl.
Kathy's biggest passion was her family. Kathy and her husband Bob have been married for fifty years. They met in college in upstate New York. Kathy was a faithful, supportive military wife of Bob who was in the Air Force for 22 years. They have three children, Jonathan, Jaime, and Karyn and her husband, Jeff. They have two grandchildren, Kayla and Ashley.
She loved spending time with her family and traveling. Her favorite title was "Gramma." She enjoyed attending all her granddaughters' special activities as she was their biggest fan and loved spoiling them. She always sent cards and care packages to let all her family and friends know she was thinking of them.
Kathy was a math professor at Frederick Community College for 25 years. She had a passion for math and teaching. Kathy created the Math Lab at FCC, the classroom and testing center for the self-paced developmental courses. She also served as Chair of the Mathematics Department. She was very close with her friends and fellow teachers and they formed a group called the OMG, or Old Math Geeks. They enjoyed getting together for a variety of adventures. Kathy was a volunteer at the Glade Valley Food Bank and was on the Board of Directors for Glade Valley Community Services.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed her monthly book club called the Roving Readers for the past 10 years. She loved her daily walks with her close friends and enjoyed researching her family ancestry. Kathy had a quiet and calm demeanor which made everyone feel at ease and fall in love with her. Kathy was an incredible role model and inspiration to everyone who knew her.
In addition to her husband, Robert S. Fenimore, III, children and grandchildren, Kathy is survived by sister, Debbie Glenny; and brother, Doug Weyl.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
A celebration of Kathy's life journey will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the funeral home in Frederick. Rev. Tim May and Rev. Jeff Glenny will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to Glade Valley Community Services and Glade Valley Food Bank, P.O. Box 655, Walkersville, MD 21793.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019