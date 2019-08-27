|
On Thursday, August 22, 2019, Kathryn Sain Giroux, loving wife, sister, daughter, and aunt, passed away at the age of 50. Kathy was born on January 23, 1969, in Baltimore Maryland, to Mark and Julie Sain. She married Kenneth Giroux on October 14, 2006. Kathy was a fan of pop culture, game shows, Broadway shows, and old TV comedies. She loved to cosplay as a movie character and go with Ken to sci-fi conventions, where she met celebrities from her favorite shows. She also enjoyed going to Las Vegas, where her favorite game was blackjack. Above all, Kathy loved being with her family. She often hosted game nights, Super Bowl parties, or birthday celebrations, and regularly attended shows with her family and friends at the Way Off Broadway dinner theater in Frederick. Kathy will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and selflessness. She never forgot a birthday or special event. Despite enduring chronic pain for most of her adult life, she sought to bring joy to everyone she met, reaching out to friends, family, and strangers with a gift or a kind word. Representative of the way she lived her life, Kathy's final act on earth was to give the gift of life through organ donation. Kathy will be dearly missed by her husband Ken, mother Julie Sain, sister Susan Searles (Prentiss), her mother-in-law Jean Giroux, nieces and nephews Laura, Mark, and Jenny Searles, Jenny and Ross Burton, Zenobia and Jason (Lena) Bragdon, Kellen (Kelsey), Alex, James, and Shane Giroux, great nephews Nathan Burton and Julian Bragdon, great-nieces Kaia Giroux and Mila Bragdon, sisters- and brother-in-law Linda Provencal (Greg), Marc Giroux (Patricia), and Liz Giroux, her friend Bonnie Hileman, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her cat Bristow. She was preceded in death by her father Mark Sain, father-in-law Maurice "Gus" Giroux, brother-in-law James Giroux, and nephew Adam Burton. A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, August 31st, at the Damascus United Methodist Church youth chapel, 9700 New Church St, Damascus, MD . In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at www.myotonic.org. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019