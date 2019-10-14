Home

Hartzler Funeral Home
6 East Broadway
Union Bridge, MD 21791
(410) 775-7200
Kathryn L. Green Obituary
Kathryn Lenore Green, age 96, of Middleburg, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House, Westminster, following a brief illness.

Born September 25, 1923, near Middleburg, she was the daughter of the late H. Clay and Bessie Wachter Putman.

Mrs. Green was a 1940 graduate of Elmer A. Wolfe High School. She owned and operated Middleburg Community Store and retired in 1988 from Carroll County General Hospital as a secretary in nursing administration after 19 1/2 years.

She was a life member of Mt. Zion (Haugh's) Lutheran Church and a member of the Carroll County Historical Society. Her favorite pastimes through the years were her family, genealogy, history (especially Carroll and Frederick county history), reading non-fiction books, and working crossword puzzles.

She is survived by two daughters, Yvonne "Vonnie" Koontz of Taneytown, Barbara Lease and husband Richard of Union Bridge; grandchildren, Darrell Robertson and wife Heidi, Ryan Robertson and wife Allison, Paula Paquin and husband Albert, Pamela Bosley, Brian Lease and companion Kristi Wilson, Kimberly Miller and husband John, and Robin Hooper and husband Jason; and 15 great-grandchildren, Zachary, Mallory and Peyton Robertson, Langdon and Alexis Paquin, Sierra and Austin Bosley, Brooks and Blake Robertson, Kristine Donough, Ashley Lease, Tanner and Jace Lease, and Jonathan and Natalie Miller.

She was the last of her immediate family, being pre-deceased by her son-in-law, Paul E. Koontz Jr.; sister, Margaret Blacksten; brother, Earl Putman; and nieces, Charlotte Filler and Jeannette Dutrow.

A funeral service will be held at Mt. Zion (Haugh's) Lutheran Church, 11504 Haugh's Church Rd., Keymar on Thursday, October 17 at 11 a.m. Rev. Pete Roy, current pastor, will officiate and will be assisted by Rev. Parris Beckhardt, retired pastor. Interment will follow in Haugh's Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge, on Wednesday, October 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion (Haugh's) Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 146, Keymar, MD 21757 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
