Kathryn Mae Socks (Wilcom) of Hagerstown, MD, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Kathy was born in Frederick, MD on December 5, 1957. She was the beloved daughter of Jerome Wilcom and Helen Burrier.
Kathy is a 1975 graduate of Frederick High School. Kathy was a loving mother and wife. She enjoyed reading, cooking, computer games and entertaining with friends. She loved her pups, Lakota and Smokey. She had a great love for horses and motorcycles.
Survived by her parents, Jerome and Carol Wilcom of Monrovia and Allen and Helen Burrier of Emmitsburg. Also, survived by her siblings Susan Wilcom, Cynthia Holley (Rick), Douglas Wilcom (Liz), and Kami Culb. Also, nieces and nephews, Clinton Holley (Michelle), Noel Holley, Chelsea Humphries (Robert), Jack Culb, and Abby Culb; Great nephews, Tatum, Eli, and Dawson Humphries. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive Kathy. We will be forever grateful for Donna, Kathy's neighbor. Predeceased by her son, Colter Jordan and husband, Rick Socks.
A memorial service for the family will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute or favorite .
