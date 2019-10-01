|
Kathy Ann Hunter, 66, of Frederick died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Kline Hospice House. She was the loving wife of James Hunter for 45 years.
Born January 27, 1953 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Shawen) Milto.
Kathy retired as an accountant with the Department of Navy.
In her younger years, she was a majorette for the Cabin John Volunteer Fire Dept., as well as a member of Ladies Auxiliary.
She was a devoted member of St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, where she volunteered in many roles.
In addition to husband, she is survived by two sons, Christopher and Michael; two grandsons, Noah and Shawn; step-grandson, Dylan; and two brothers, Larry and Bobby.
She was predeceased by her brother, Jimmy.
A Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, Parish Hall, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, with the family receiving friends from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, and Stauffer Crematory, Inc. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019