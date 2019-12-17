|
|
On Sunday December 15, 2019, Kathy, loving mother, passed away at age 54. Kathy was born on April 19, 1965 in Frederick Maryland to William and Marie Danner.
Before becoming disabled, Kathy attended the Salvation Army where she was involved in church activities such as women's league and Christmas campaign. She spent most of her career in childcare working for Head Start, the YMCA and other providers. Kathy was an avid bingo player and shared this hobby with her predeceased companion, Thomas Lowe of Brunswick Maryland.
Kathy leaves behind daughters Amelia (Heffner) Reyes, Jessica (Heffner) Garcia, Chelsea (Folsom) Figueroa, son, Travis Folsom, sister, Cynthia (Clarence) Wiley. She had 14 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents William and Marie Danner, brothers Dwayne, Steven and Kristian Danner.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019