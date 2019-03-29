Katrina (Kat) Tuckerman Grundy, 67, of Rawley Springs, Virginia, passed away March 26, 2019, at her home. Kat was born May 22, 1951 in Damascus, Maryland to Millie Tuckerman and the late Robert Tuckerman of Franklin, West Virginia.



After graduating from Damascus High School she attended Kendall School of Art & Design, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Kat had an imaginative style that was reflected in her artistic touch. She utilized this creativity in her working career at TV3 and the Daily News-Record. She created many kinds of artwork that adorn the homes of friends and family. Kat enjoyed spending time with her dog, JB, the cats, and even a guinea pig (all rescues), tending her gardens, reading novels, and thinking of her family and friends. She will also be remembered for her vast and varied mushroom collection.



In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Karma Grundy of Harrisonburg; son, Josh Grundy and fiance Jodi link of Harrisonburg; brother, Peter Tuckerman (Debbie) of Franklin, WV; sister, Kristine Tuckerman (Earl) of Harrisonburg; six grandchildren, Jonathan Requeno, Katie Requeno, Jessenia Trevino, Emma Trevino, Isabella Myrick, Kailen Grundy and great-grandchild, Yomar Lanza-Requeno.



In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister Karen Clark and her beloved black lab, JB.



Family will commemorate her life privately.



Donations in her memory may be made to Anicira Veterinary Center,



1992 Medical Ave. Harrisonburg, VA 22801or Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 21700 Old Furnace Rd. Harrisonburg, VA 22802.



Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019