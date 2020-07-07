1/1
Kay Fritz
1946 - 2020
Mrs. Kay Frances Fritz, 74, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Fritz. Born in Frederick on May 8, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Talmadge N., Jr., and Frances Hudson Cecil.

Kay had worked for many years as a quality inspector at American Optical and DRT

where she had retired from. She will be sadly missed by her dog, Gracie.

Surviving her is her daughter, Ramona C. Cecil, of Frederick, step sister, Sharon Koenig, of TX and three cousins, Bill, Richard and Roxie. She will be remember by many friends, including a special friend, Marilyn Few.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
