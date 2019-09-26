Home

Kay Linn Shook Obituary
Kay Linn Shook of Youngsville, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 74.

She is survived by her son Michael (Tonya) of Gig Harbor, WA; daughter Andrea of Youngsville, NC; and by grandson Daniel and a number of much doted-upon granddogs. She was strong willed and feisty, but also kind hearted and fiercely loyal to those she cared about. She will be greatly missed by those she loved and those that loved her.

No services will be held, in accordance with her wishes. Condolences may be sent to: www.brightfunerals.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
