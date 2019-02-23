Kay Lynn Schaller, 55, of Emmitsburg, MD died peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Kline Hospice House in Mt. Airy, MD, with her family at her side. Born September 19, 1963 in Charleston, SC, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Beverly (Miller) Keilholtz, Sr. She was the devoted wife of Steven Richard Schaller, to whom she was married for 34 years.



Kay was a homemaker, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, trying new recipes, shopping, traveling, going to the beach in South Carolina, listening to Country & Contemporary Christian music, and spending time with her family.



Surviving, in addition to her husband Steven, are sons, Joshua Alan Schaller and wife Amy of Germantown, MD and Nicholas K Schaller of Emmitsburg; daughter, Anna Joan-Irene Schaller of Emmitsburg; brothers, Kenneth Keilholtz, Jr. and wife Cathy of Yardley, PA and Keith Keilholtz and fiancee Haili Suddarth of El Mirage, AZ; grandson, Smith Warner Schaller; and several nieces and nephews. A granddaughter, Blakely Lynn Schaller, is expected in early March. Kay is also remembered by special friends, Karen Toms and Debbie Maze. She was predeceased by a sister, Kathy Lou Williamson, and is also survived by former brother-in-law, Ronald Williamson of VA and his wife Kristi.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD with the Rev. Virgil Cain officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kay's name may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or to Hospice of Frederick County's Kline Hospice House, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.