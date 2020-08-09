Mr. Keefer R. "Sonny" Crampton, Jr., 88. well known livestock dealer, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of the late Shirley Greene Crampton, who died on August 29, 2019. Born in Jefferson on December 26, 1931, he was a son of the late Keefer R. Sr., and Edna Hazel Spurrier Crampton.Sonny was a graduate of Frederick High School Class of 1950. Livestock buying and selling was his life. He attended many auctions over a four state area. On some days, he would get an early start and attend three different auctions in one day. He enjoyed and was grateful for an association of more than 60 years with George Ruppersberger and son, a meat retailer in Baltimore and with the Keilholtz family who own a trucking company in Thurmont. He had many friends who he liked to eat with in various restaurants and church breakfast's in the area. He supported 4 H Clubs and their annual sales in Maryland and Pennsylvania.Sonny is survived by his brothers, Joseph Crampton and wife Mary, of Jefferson and Richard L. Crampton, Sr., and his wife Eleanor, of Thurmont, sister-in-law, Charlotte Crampton, of Jefferson, granddaughter, Stephanie and many nieces and nephews. Some of his very close local friends include, Tamara Rohrer, Bill Bell, Donnie Wyand, Artie House and the late Brick Remsberg. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharen Riggs, who died in 1994, sister, Joan Remsberg and her husband,Bob and brother James Crampton. He greatly appreciated his care givers, Yeni, Jennifer, Veronica and Karla.Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the Reformed Cemetery, Jefferson. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.