|
|
Keith A. Kelley, 69, of Frederick, Maryland, also known by some as the "2nd Smartest Man in the World", passed on Friday, January 17, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. He was the beloved husband of Susan Kelley for 43 years, together for 47.
Born on May 31, 1950, in Washington, D.C. he was the son of the late John Ross and Virginia (Height) Kelley, brother of the late Dennis Kelley.
As a long time contractor, he was the CEO and CFO of KSC Enterprises, Inc. He often wrote commentaries for the Frederick News Post, Letters to the Editor. He was a long time Harley Davidson owner, enjoyed the woods, outdoors, and nature. His love for the outdoors and riding his Harley was endless. He loved his family animals throughout the years, leaving behind his buddy Zorro.
Keith Kelley was a long time member of the Masonic order. Being a member of Columbia Lodge #58 from May 1999 to December 2017. He became a Plural member of Acacia Lodge #155 in March 2014 and remained as such when joining the Eternal Lodge. In addition, he was an active member of Frederick Forest No. 132 of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon since March 2000. Also being an active member of Ali Ghan Shrine, Keith enjoyed serving as a volunteer driver transporting children from Frederick, to and from the Shrine Hospitals for treatments. Keith was a 32° Scottish Rite Mason since November of 2008.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Crystal Brady and husband Michael, son, Christopher Ross Kelley, and known as G-Pa to his granddaughter, Kylee Brady.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10-11AM where a celebration of Keith's life journey will take place at 11AM. Rev. Tim May will officiate.
Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/keith-kelley039s-memorial-amp-medical-costs.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, 2020