|
|
Mr. Keith Odie Lipscomb, 57, of Thurmont, passed away on February 9, 2020 at Kline Hospice House. He was the loving husband of Patricia Ann Lipscomb, whom he married March 11, 1984.
Born in Laurel, MD, Keith was the son of Irma Sue Lipscomb of Abingdon, MD and the late Roy O. Lipscomb. Keith earned his Associate of Arts in Secondary Education from Prince George's Community College and obtained a professional cooking certification from BICC, and he received his MBA in Human Resources Management in 2002. Mr. Lipscomb was a teacher in Frederick County Public Schools for many years, and also taught online with Strayer University.
Keith had many interests including Nature, all kinds of music, history and the Civil War, target shooting, culinary arts, and fishing. Keith arranged for Trout in the Classroom where he taught at Middletown Middle School. He grew his Trout Club each year until they finally needed two school buses for the field trip to release trout into the stream. Keith loved teaching his students, and said he thought of them as friends.
In addition to his loving wife, Patricia, and his mother, Irma, Mr. Lipscomb is survived by five children, Jessica Lipscomb, Jennifer Lipscomb-Huntley, Stephanie Lipscomb, Christopher Lipscomb, and Benjamin Lipscomb; a sister, Karen West; a brother, Kevin Lipscomb, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 1 - 2 PM on Saturday, February 15th at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Interment following the funeral will be private; floral tributes are welcome. Remembrances may be left online at www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020