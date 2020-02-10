|
|
Keith Seitter Murray, of Burkittsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning February 6th, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born November 8th, 1954 in Jamison, Pennsylvania to Richard and Rosemarie Murray.
Surviving are his brother Richard Murray and sister Elaine Olsen; children Tim Murray, Jillian Garner, and Cara Murray; and granddaughter Rowan Garner.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2pm Saturday, February 15th at South Mountain Heritage Society in Burkittsville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Burkittsville Preservation Association.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020