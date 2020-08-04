Kelly Serra

Ms. Kelly Nicole (Meadows) Serra, 37, of Frederick, died unexpectedly on July 29, 2020.
Kelly was born April 29, 1983 in Washington, DC, the daughter of Harold and Dottie (Cullop) Meadows of Frederick, MD and formerly of Poolesville, MD.
Kelly graduated from Poolesville Jr. Sr. High School in 2001 where she participated in sports, poms and majorettes. After high school, she worked in early childhood education for many years as a certified teacher assistant. She also went on to receive her licenses as a medical assistant and registered massage practitioner.
Kelly was creatively artistic, poetic, and deeply spiritual and was active with many church missions. She had a kind soul and would often give anything she owned to anyone she thought in need. She was a free spirit and could light up a room with her humor and laughter. Her heart and passion was being a mother to her two children.
In addition to her loving parents, Kelly is survived by her children, Peter Vincent Serra IV and Parker Andrew Cubley; sisters Pamela James and husband Jeff, and Angela Meadows and husband Edward Milum; nephew Shayne James and wife Christine; and a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Kelly was preceded in death by her nephew and god-son Dakota Leo James.
Visitation will be held from 11AM to 1PM on Monday, August 24th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. A memorial service will begin at 1 PM; Pastor Kenneth Fitzwater will officiate. A private interment service will be held at a later date.
Masks are required and social distancing must be practiced at the service. In lieu of flowers (due to COVID-19 pandemic), donations in Kelly's memory can be made to a charity of your choice
.
"You are my sunshine,
My only sunshine,
You make me happy,
When skies are blue,
I love you Peter and Parker,
Love Mommy"