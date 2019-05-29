It is with great sadness that the family of Kellyjean I. (nee Manahan) Grimes announce her passing after a brief but hard fought and courageous battle with appendiceal cancer on May 21, 2019, at the age of 52. She was surrounded by her immediate family at the time of her passing. Born on March 31, 1967, in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of Junior Lloyd Manahan and Delores Irene Hubbard Manahan.



Kelly will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 27 years Jerry L. Grimes, of Thurmont, MD, her son, Dustin D. Manahan, of Dover Delaware, and "Bonus Daughter" Kathryn Bitter, of Thurmont, MD. She will also be fondly remembered by her grandson Gavin Bitter - the apple of her eye; by her brother Michael Manahan & wife Michelle, of Fairfield PA, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Kelly is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.



Kelly was employed with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, in Rockville, MD, as an Emergency Preparedness Specialist. Kelly enjoyed her job, and the people she worked with and made many friends over her 19-year career.



Kelly loved spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite color was pink. She loved butterflies, the beach, the Washington Redskins and the Baltimore Orioles. She adored her grandson Gavin and never missed an opportunity to spend time with him. She enjoyed camping with her husband Jerry and brother Michael & wife Michelle; trips to Mechanicsburg, PA, crafting, scrapbooking, diamond painting and storytelling with her BFF's - Cathy, Christy, Donna, Kathy, Liz, Mary-Jean, Michelle, Patty and Sissy; and her "shenanigans" with treasured childhood friends Lori Trout and Missy Hagen. Kelly will be missed by her 4-legged furry family too - Reese, Mia, KiKi and Stella.



A memorial service is planned for Friday, May 31, 2019, at Frederick Christian Fellowship Church, 10142 Hansonville Road (North Building 1), Frederick, MD. Family, friends, and others whose lives Kelly touched are invited from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course chat. Pastor Bill Reinke will lead the service, which begins at 2:00p.m. Internment will be private and at the discretion of the family.



Those who desire to make memorial donations in memory of Kelly may be made to the Cuddles Cat Rescue (cuddlescatrescue.com), of Thurmont, MD or the (donate3.cancer.org). The family would like to thank everyone who called, visited, prepared and delivered food, helped get Kelly to doctor appointments and prayed for a miracle. We also want to thank those who continue to help us pick up the pieces.



Kelly's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 29 to May 30, 2019