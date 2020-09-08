Kemper Lee Vaughn III of Smithsburg Maryland passed away on September 5, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on August 4, 1977 in Frederick Maryland to parents Kemper Lee Vaughn Jr and Kathryn Teresa Cramer. Kemper attended Frederick High School, was a licensed plumber for over 20 years, and had worked for Ben Lewis Plumbing and Frederick Plumbing. In his spare time Kemper enjoyed watching football, fishing, spending time with family, and loved his dogs. He was a member of St Paul's United Methodist Church in Smithsburg. He is survived by his parents, sister Krista Marie Vaughn and her partner Jared Scott WarrenFeltz, sister Kelly Teresa Vaughn and her partner Michael Stevens, uncle John Tracy Vaughn and his wife Melinda, uncle Robert Stuart Cramer and his wife Nanda, cousins Jack Vaughn, JT Vaughn, Jennifer Vaughn, Alexander Krishnan Cramer, Nicholas Zubin Cramer, nieces and nephews Erin Elizabeth O'Neill, Charles Tayloe Green, Allison Star Green, Wyatt Wayne Warrenfeltz, and Sean Michael Stevens. A celebration of Kemper's life will be held at his sister Krista's house, 12704 Hayes Rd. Myersville, MD, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12 noon. Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com
