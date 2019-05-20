Kenneth "Ken" John Allen, 69, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at home in Thurmont, MD after a brief illness.



Born on November 6, 1949, in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of Kenneth Walter Allen and Dorothy Rita McClusky.



Ken graduated college at the Seminary of St. Pius X, Erlanger, KY in 1970 and the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law in 1976.



He was a proud veteran of the United States Armed Forces. After college, Ken entered the Army as an E-2 on the Delayed Entry Program (1970) and while still on active duty as a sergeant E-5, he received a direct reserve commission to Second Lieutenant. After law school (1976), he reentered active duty as an Army Judge Advocate where he served with the Trial Defense Service and Later as the Chief Commissioner of the Army court of Military Review. He left active duty in 1984 but remained in the Army reserves until his retirement.



Upon leaving the military in 1984, Ken entered civil service. As a civil servant he was stationed in Pirmasens, Germany (1984-1987); Fort Ritchie, MD (1987-1997) and Fort Detrick, MD (1997-2007). Upon his retirement from government, he became the General Counsel of a defense contractor and in 2009 he retired to teach seminars in government contract subjects. He also authored two books on Federal Grants and Contract Interpretation along with numerous articles in contracting publications.



Ken was a long time member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Thurmont and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Fr. David Shaum Council #11975 and the Bishop John Dubois Assembly #3483.He served with the Thurmont American Legion Post #168 as an officer for many years and was actively involved as a current officer in the organization.



He is survived by wife, Theresa Mary Allen; his daughter, Michelle Marie Smith (Anthony); his son Brian Michael Allen (Carol); his grandchildren Shelby Renee and Kennedy Nicole Smith and Kate Lauren and James Monahan Allen; his brother Thomas James Allen (Francine) and niece Suzanne Laura Allen; sister-in-Law Cynthia Palmer (Richard); brothers-in-law Robert (Renee), Thomas (Judy), Bruce and William (Nancy) Niehaus and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland 21788.



A celebration of Kenneth's life journey will take place at 12pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Anthony's Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony's Road in Emmitsburg, MD. Internment will be private.



Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 103 N. Church St.,Thurmont, MD 21788 or to a . .



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 20 to May 23, 2019