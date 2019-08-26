Home

Kenneth Baker

Kenneth Baker Obituary
Kenneth Ray Baker Sr., 76, of Martinsburg, formally of Jefferson Maryland, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his residence.

Born February 2, 1943 in Blue Diamond, Kentucky he was the son of the late Henry Baker and Dorothy Naiper.

He is survived by his wife Hazel "Purdham" Baker; four sons, Kenneth Baker Jr., James Baker, Daniel Baker, and Gary Baker; one daughter, Sara Baker; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one brother, Fred Baker; also survived by a special friend and boss Billy Miller for who he worked for 22 years.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Brown Funeral Home.

Service and interment are private.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
