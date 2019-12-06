Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Kenneth Becker Obituary
Mr. Kenneth George "Kenny" Becker, 73, of Frederick died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center. He was the loving husband of Barbara Becker. They were married August 3, 1985.

Born December 9, 1945 in Taneytown, he was the son of the late Oscar L. Becker Sr. and Francenia Edna (Sites) Becker

Kenny worked in the agricultural field and spent over 19 years with the former Sire Power in Frederick.

He enjoyed reading mystery novels, going for long nature walks, and spending time with his wife. Kenny was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Margaret M. Shank and husband, Ray S. Shank; three brothers, Donald E. Becker and wife, Patricia M. Becker; Richard C. Becker and wife, Debbie M. Becker; and Michael S. Becker; sister-in-law, Linda Becker; nephews, Keith A. Becker, Robert S. Becker, Christopher D. Becker, and Richard Becker, Jr.; and nieces, Pamela L. Hilbert, Crystal Becker, Audrey Alwine, Jennifer Hubbard and Stephanie M. Becker-Prinz.

He was predeceased by brothers, Charles R. Schwinger, Oscar L. Becker, Jr. and Edward W. Becker.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12 from Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville, MD 21758, with Pastor Kevin Marr officiating.

Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
