Mr. Kenneth Lee Brown, age 74, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Longs, SC with his wife by his side.
Kenneth was born September 23, 1945 in Washington, DC to the late Benjamin B. Brown and late Louise Wilson.
After graduation, Ken spent 6 years in the US Army, with a tour of duty in Germany.
He worked most of his life in the Construction field, the last 20 year as Superintendent for Bradbern Construction Company in Rockville, MD.
Originally lifelong residents of Frederick, MD, after retirement they relocated to Longs, SC.
Mr. Brown and his wife loved to travel and spend many vacations traveling throughout Europe.
He also loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving Mr. Brown are his wife of 52 years Doris Brown of Longs, SC; his son Michael Brown from Frederick, MD; and his granddaughter Alexis from New Market, MD. He was predeceased by his daughter Michele.
The family has elected to have a memorial service in Frederick, MD at a later date.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
Mr. Brown is entrusted to the care of Lee Funeral Home, Little River, SC (843) 390-2525.