On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Kenneth George Dyer, age 100, was reunited with his wife Virginia. They had been married for 70 years when she died in 2007. They are now together again for eternity.
Known by family and friends as Ken, he was born June 24, 1919, in Portland, Maine. He moved and lived in Westbrook, Maine until he graduated from high school. Ken was the middle of five siblings: an older brother (William), sister (Ellen), younger brother (Maurice) and sister (Velma), outliving them all.
In September 1937, Ken married Virginia Louise Williams. In July 1941 Ken moved his family from Maine to Washington, DC because of an employment opportunity with the Department of Terrestrial Magnetism at the Carnegie Institute. This organization would become the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL). Ken worked at the "Lab" from its founding in 1941 until he retired in 1974. He began his career in the machine shop and retired as an engineer and Assistant Group Supervisor in the Fleet System Department.
After retirement, Ken and Virginia travelled in their motor home. They travelled to all 50 states and photographed all the Capitol Buildings.
He enjoyed collecting coins, genealogy, and family gatherings.
In the mid 1990's Ken and Virginia moved from their home of 50 years in Silver Spring, MD to live with their daughter, Pauline and Son-in-law Clifford Strobel in Rohrersville, MD.
Ken is survived by two children, Pauline (Clifford) of Rohrersville, MD, and David (Candie) of Spotsylvania, VA. There are 10 grandchildren: Shari (Glenn), Donald (Dana), Terri, Lisa, Scott (Lisa), Sean (Teresa), Ashleigh (Adam), Sharon (Wade), Leah and Hannah; 15 great grandchildren; and 12 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm on February 6, 2020 at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Frederick, MD 21713. Reverend R. Thomas Fralin Jr. will officiate.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brownsville Heights Cemetery in Brownsville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 223 W. 5th Street, Frederick, MD 21701 in memory of Kenneth Dyer. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.baststaufferfuneralhome.com
