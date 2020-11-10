Kenneth "Ken" Eugene Ramsburg, 81 of Thurmont died on Monday November 9, 2020 at Glade Valley Center in Walkersville due to complications of diabetes.



Born in Frederick, Maryland on October 21, 1939 he was the son of the late Henry M Ramsburg and Thelma Heider Ramsburg.



He was employed by Trans Tech as a machine operator until his retirement in 2001. Ken was a member of the radio control model airplane club in Hagerstown.



Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy Young Ramsburg. In addition, he is also survived by his two sisters, Sandra Dodd of Gerrardstown West Virginia and Thelma Furr of Keymar Maryland.



He was predeceased by siblings Richard Ramsburg and Edith Weatherholt.



No services will occur as Ken's wish was to have his body donated to science at the State Anatomy Board in Maryland.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ken's memory to either Glade Valley Center in Walkersville or the the SPCA.



Ken's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Glade Valley Center for the excellent care Ken received during his stay since February 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store