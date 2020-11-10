1/
Kenneth Eugene "Ken" Ramsburg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Ken" Eugene Ramsburg, 81 of Thurmont died on Monday November 9, 2020 at Glade Valley Center in Walkersville due to complications of diabetes.

Born in Frederick, Maryland on October 21, 1939 he was the son of the late Henry M Ramsburg and Thelma Heider Ramsburg.

He was employed by Trans Tech as a machine operator until his retirement in 2001. Ken was a member of the radio control model airplane club in Hagerstown.

Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy Young Ramsburg. In addition, he is also survived by his two sisters, Sandra Dodd of Gerrardstown West Virginia and Thelma Furr of Keymar Maryland.

He was predeceased by siblings Richard Ramsburg and Edith Weatherholt.

No services will occur as Ken's wish was to have his body donated to science at the State Anatomy Board in Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ken's memory to either Glade Valley Center in Walkersville or the the SPCA.

Ken's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Glade Valley Center for the excellent care Ken received during his stay since February 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved