Kenneth Eugene Williams, age 75, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on September 9, 2020 at Commonwealth Care in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Taylor Williams and Christine (Cooper) Coffman. He was a graduate of Thurmont H.S. and West Virginia University and worked at APG as a chemist prior to retirement in 2008. He had many accomplishments such as being a member of ASTM and SIGMA XI and received the Order of Military Medical Merit and Master Consultant awards. He was a member of the Harford Region AACA and enjoyed his trips with his antique cars and spending time with his devoted wife, loving and caring son and his 2 cherished grandchildren.
Kenneth is survived by his wife S. Gail Williams; son, Mark Andrew Williams (Jacquelyn); granddaughter, Lola Williams; and grandson, Hudson Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Taylor Williams.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 1-3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.