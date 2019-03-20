The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Middletown, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Middletown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Gladhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Gladhill


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Gladhill Obituary
Kenneth A. Gladhill, of Middletown, died Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was married to Alta C. (Renn) Gladhill, whom he married Oct. 4, 1958, and predeceased him in 2008.

Born May 17, 1932, he was the son of G. Glenn Gladhill and Marie (Gaver) Gladhill.

Kenny retired from in 1997 from Gladhill Furniture Store. He was a member of Evangelical Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown. He was a member ofAmVets Post #9, American Legion Post #10, and a former member of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department. He served as a tank driver for the US Army in Germany from 1953-1955.

Kenny is survived by daughter, L. Beth McSweeney and husband, John, of Catonsville; son, Kevin G. Gladhill and wife, Laura, of Clarksburg; three grandchildren, Matthew S. Brown, Molly M. Hasslinger (John), and Allison M. Brown; two great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Murphy and Turner Hasslinger, one sister, Sarah M. Gladhill, one sister-in-law, Betty Shaw, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown; visitation at 11:00 am, service at 12:00 noon.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Download Now