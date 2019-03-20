Kenneth A. Gladhill, of Middletown, died Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was married to Alta C. (Renn) Gladhill, whom he married Oct. 4, 1958, and predeceased him in 2008.



Born May 17, 1932, he was the son of G. Glenn Gladhill and Marie (Gaver) Gladhill.



Kenny retired from in 1997 from Gladhill Furniture Store. He was a member of Evangelical Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown. He was a member ofAmVets Post #9, American Legion Post #10, and a former member of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department. He served as a tank driver for the US Army in Germany from 1953-1955.



Kenny is survived by daughter, L. Beth McSweeney and husband, John, of Catonsville; son, Kevin G. Gladhill and wife, Laura, of Clarksburg; three grandchildren, Matthew S. Brown, Molly M. Hasslinger (John), and Allison M. Brown; two great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Murphy and Turner Hasslinger, one sister, Sarah M. Gladhill, one sister-in-law, Betty Shaw, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown; visitation at 11:00 am, service at 12:00 noon.



Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019