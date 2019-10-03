|
Kenneth L. Green Jr. (Kenny), 67, of Frederick, passed from this life surrounded by his family
at Frederick Memorial Hospital, September 21, 2019. He was a devoted husband to Magaly M.
Green for 45 years, as well as father of three, son, and veteran. He served the nation for 42
years as both a soldier and civil servant.
Kenny was born June 20, 1952, in Jefferson City, Missouri, to the late Kenneth L. Green Sr.
and Peggy Woods Green. He was a 1970 graduate of Morgan County RII High School in
Versailles, Missouri. On June 20, 1972 (his birthday) he was drafted into the Army and trained
as a fixed station radio repairman in the Signal Corp.
Kenny came to Frederick courtesy of the Army to complete his service at the U.S. Army
Communications Command (ECTC). Here, he met Magaly Mauras, who was attending Hood
College. He was honorably discharged on June 19, 1974. He attended the University of
Missouri-Columbia (1974-76) and graduated from Hood College in 1981 with a degree in
management and administration. While attending Hood, he worked at Zenotec and Hood
College.
Kenny started his Federal career in 1979 as Equipment Specialist at U.S. Army Medical
Material Agency (USAMMA). He was a recognized expert in the field of information
technology. From 1991 until his retirement in June 2019, he served as the IT Specialist for
the Treasury Department's Office of Fiscal Projections (OFP). This office forecasts the daily
cashflows and changes in debt for the federal government and manages the government's
daily cash and debt positions, among other things.
Kenny oversaw the development of OFP's first electronic forecasting system and later versions
ensuring that the critical functions of this office were supported by state-of-the-art
technology and security, and that the systems were efficient and met the needs of OFP
personnel. He also ensured that federal information system standards and requirements were
satisfied, leading OFP efforts with the Federal Reserve system and third parties to conduct
testing and security assessments. Besides his technical expertise, Ken was also known for his
understanding, friendliness, and cultivating important professional relationships.
Kenny contributed significantly to the information technology management and critical
mission of OFP for nearly three decades. He is listed in the International Who's Who of
Information Technology (2000). He received the National Defense Service and Good Conduct
Medals, as well as numerous other awards for his military and federal service.
Kenny was an avid reader, coached his sons' sports activities, and enjoyed watching programs
about classic cars and restoration. He was a member of the American Legion (Lifetime) and
(formerly) Yellow Springs Lion Club.
He is survived by his loving wife Magaly M. Green of Frederick, three sons: James-Michael
(Becky), Jon-Paul, and Kenneth III (engaged to Erin). He is also survived by his mother Peggy
Green Murphy, sister Lockie Vernon (Scott), niece Hilary Moritz, and grand-niece Brooklyn
Calton. He is also survived by family in Puerto Rico: Agnes Mauras-Ricci (sister-in-law) and
nieces Larissa and Raissa Calderon. He has extended family in Missouri, Illinois and Florida,
who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth L. Green Sr. and his paternal and maternal
grandparents.
A memorial of his life will be held October 11, 2019, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106
E. Church Street in Frederick. Family will receive visitors beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a
service at 11 a.m. A reception following the service will be held at St. John the Evangelist
Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd Street, Frederick. Interment will be private at a later
date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hood College Annual Fund, 401 Rosemont Avenue,
Frederick, MD 21701.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Frederick Memorial Hospital Emergency
Department and the I.C.U. for their support during this difficult time. We are also thankful
for the care Kenny received over the years from Ali J. Afrookteh, M.D.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019