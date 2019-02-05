Kenneth 'Ken' Edward Huff, 69, of Hampstead, MD. passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD, with his loving family by his side.



Born May 30, 1949, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Clarence E.W. Huff and Ruth E. Burdette Cantler.



He was a graduate of Gaithersburg High School in Gaithersburg, MD, Montgomery College in Germantown, MD, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Marines in the First Battalion, First Marines.



He moved to Carroll County in 1979, and worked for the City of Westminster as a groundskeeper for five years. He also worked for Carroll County government for 22 years in the Circuit Court as the coordinator for the Volunteer Community Service Program and as the Sunday Crew Chief. He retired from the county in 2008.



Ken loved gardening. He took pride in planting his flowers and creating his many secret gardens created on their property and was particularly fond of the fairy garden created for his loving wife. He enjoyed researching his family genealogy and could recall the names and dates of each one.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sonia 'Christine' Cantler Borden and nephew, Reed Cantler. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Pam Maseda Huff; one son, Brian Romero and one grandson, Brandon Romero, both of Albuquerque, New Mexico; siblings, Marie Allnutt (Benjie) of Poolesville, MD., William 'Bill' Cantler, Jr. (Ruthann) of Mt. Airy, MD, Carol Huff of Walkersville, MD., and Beverly Huff of Stanley, VA; and many nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Boyds Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 19901 White Ground Road, Boyds, MD. Immediately following the service, lunch and a Celebration of Life will be on the church premises at Kerr Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a veterans' organization of your choice.



Arrangements are by ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead, MD.



